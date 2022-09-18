Notes on Producers for Last Week’s WWE Raw & SmackDown

– Fightful Select has a new report with details on the assigned producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. The following producers worked on matches for last Monday’s Sept. 12 episode of Raw, including the WWE Main Event tapings and dark matches:

* Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson) produced the Seth Rollins promo segment.

* Jamie Noble also produced the Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor match.

* Molly Holly produced Boujee & Badass vs. Damage CTRL.

* Shane Helms produced the Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Austin Theory and Kevin Owens promo segment.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Omos match.

* Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Adam Pearce produced last week’s main event TV tapings, which featured R-Truth vs. Tozawa and Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin.

* Jason Jordan produced the dark main event match for Raw, which featured Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory.

Next up, here are the producers for last Friday’s episode of SmackDown on Sept. 16:

* A pre-show dark match took place featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Humberto. Kenny Dykstra produced the dark match.

* Michael Hayes produced the Logan Paul promo segment.

* Michael Hayes was also the producer on Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the segment featuring Maximum Male Models, American Alpha, and Braun Strowman.

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced the segment featuring Damage CTRL’s promo, along with Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

* Jason Jordan produced the segment with Ronda Rousey’s interview.

* Jason Jordan also produced the NXT North American Title match featuring new champ Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss.

* Lastly, the Fatal 4-Way tag team No. 1 Contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships match was produced by Joseph Park (aka Abyss).

* Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory as the dark match main event for last Friday’s SmackDown. Joseph Park produced the matchup.