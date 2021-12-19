Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has an update on the backstage producers assigned to matches and promo segments that were listed internally for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown:

* Michael Hayes and Pat Buck were listed for the Roman Reigns promo segment, along with The New Day vs. The Usos.

* Shane Helms was the producer for The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

* Jason Jordan handled the Happy Talk segment.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Cesaro vs. Ridge Holland.

* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) and Shawn Daivari produced the Shotzi and Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm and Sasha Banks tag team match.

* Molly Holly produced Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler along with Sonya Deville’s segment.

SmackDown was held last Friday at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. WWE also taped next week’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown after the live FOX Network broadcast.