Backstage Notes and List of Producers From Last Night’s Raw
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of Raw, as well as some backstage notes from WWE.
Raw Producers:
* The Women’s Brawl was produced by TJ Wilson.
* The promo by Judgment Day was produced by Jason Jordan.
* Jason Jordan was also the producer for Alpha Academy vs. Imperium.
* Cedric Alexander vs. Bronson Reed was produced by Shane Helms.
* The contract signing segment was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode.
* Petey Williams and Nick Aldis were producers for Ivar vs. Xavier Woods.
* Seth Rollins’ segment was produced by Adam Pearce.
* TJ Wilson preformed producer duties for Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green.
* Drew McIntyre vs. Miz was produced by Shawn Daivari.
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa.
Main Event Producers:
* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li was produced by Bobby Roode.
* Nick Aldis was the producer for Kayden Carter vs. Nikki Cross.
Backstage Notes:
* Rhea Ripley’s presence at the event was not kept under wraps, although her return wasn’t posted to the internal WWE rundowns for the show.
* Johnny Gargano has been cleared to wrestle in the ring since either late April or early May; any rumors that he was benched due to injury were entirely unsubstantiated.
* Certain participants in the recent WWE tryouts were informed that the results and standings from tryouts would likely be revealed three to four weeks afterward.
