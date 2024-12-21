– Fightful Select has the details on the following producers for this week’s edition of WWE Raw and Main Event:

* Kenny Dykstra produced Dante Chen vs. Josh Briggs on WWE Main Event.

* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Dragon Lee vs. Pete Dunne.

* On WWE Speed, Molly Holly produced Natalya vs. B-Fab.

* Chris Park, aka Abyss, produced the CM Punk promo segment.

* Jamie Noble produced the Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser match.

* Petey Williams produced Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced The War Raiders vs. The Judgment Day.

– Fightful also reports that Bryan Yang wrote Liv Morgan’s promo segment on Raw. Also, Alexandra Williams was listed as the writer for CM Punk’s promo segment.

– On Raw, Fightful reports that WWE is planning to have The War Raiders defend the World Tag Team Titles more often. Fightful also notes that wrestlers were given more in-ring time last Monday due to the double TV tapings. As noted, WWE also taped the December 23 edition of WWE Raw earlier this week.

– Fightful Select reports that WWE talents were able able to start their Christmas break on Tuesday in most cases until they return for the Holiday Tour starting December 26. As previously noted, some Superstars were in Stamford on December 18 for the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff. Additionally, WWE reportedly had its office Christmas Party on Wednesday (Dec. 18).