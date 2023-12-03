– Fightful Select has an update on the current WWE contract of Randy Orton following his recent in-ring return at last month’s WWE Survivor Series, where he joined Team Cody Rhodes, helping them defeat The Judgment Day. Orton was back after an absence of about a year-and-a-half due to a back injury.

According to the report, a WWE higher-up said that they “would be surprised” is Orton’s current contract wasn’t extended and added additional time due to Orton’s previous injury layoff. In November 2019, it was reported that Orton had signed a new, multi-year contract with WWE for the length of five years. That would put Fall 2024 as the end of that contract timeframe, but that period would be extended if the promotion adds on more “injury time” due to the period Orton missed due to his injury.

If WWE adds on a period of about 18 months to Orton’s deal, that would likely extend his current contract to somewhere in 2026. The report notes that while one WWE higher-up said they expect this to happen, it’s not yet been confirmed that it will. This is because sometimes injured talents don’t always have time added to their contracts because they worked in other roles or other WWE-related projects during their layoffs. However, that’s said to not be the case with Orton during his time off. The report does not that the period would be evaluated.

Orton appeared on last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, officially signing with the roster after also appearing on last Monday’s Raw, beating Dominik Mysterio in a singles contest.