wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Last Night’s Raw Reunion: John Cena Leaves After Segment, Brock Lesnar Not Backstage
July 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Fightful has a report with some backstage notes on last night’s Raw Reunion show. As noted, John Cena appeared on Raw last night and did a segment with The Usos, and the report has some more details on his appearance.
* Per Fightful’s report, John Cena performed his segment for Raw and then left the show.
* While there were some rumors WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar was backstage, he was not at Raw last night.
* Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe reportedly had to stall for time with their promo to make it to the commercial break.
* Vince McMahon was said to be urging for Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music to start to go off the air, since the window was closing for time.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Hypes AEW/TNT Announcement: ‘We’re Thrilled That We’re Bringing Wrestling Back to TNT’
- Seth Rollins Says Jon Moxley Is Trying To Take Food Off His Table
- Jim Ross On Claims that Heat On RVD and Sabu Nearly Killed ECW/WWE Relationship, WWE Paying ECW
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Vince McMahon Releasing Jim Ross Shortly After Bell’s Palsy Attack, Awkward Phone Call Before Prichard Was Told