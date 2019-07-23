Backstage Notes on Last Night’s Raw Reunion: John Cena Leaves After Segment, Brock Lesnar Not Backstage

– Fightful has a report with some backstage notes on last night’s Raw Reunion show. As noted, John Cena appeared on Raw last night and did a segment with The Usos, and the report has some more details on his appearance.

* Per Fightful’s report, John Cena performed his segment for Raw and then left the show.

* While there were some rumors WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar was backstage, he was not at Raw last night.

* Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe reportedly had to stall for time with their promo to make it to the commercial break.

* Vince McMahon was said to be urging for Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music to start to go off the air, since the window was closing for time.