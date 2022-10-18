Backstage Notes From Raw: Update On Triple H, When Cameron Grimes’ Appearance Was Set

A new report has a couple of backstage notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Triple H is said to be “doing fine” despite being away from the show due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. As was reported, Road Dogg helped run the show, which was mostly writtn by Sunday evening.

The report also notes that Cameron Grimes’ Raw appearance was finalized last week and that plans for the show have been getting done much sooner than was done under Vince McMahon’s control. Finally, JBL and Baron Corbin’s appearance was not kept a secret and the plans for them to appear were listed internally throughout the weekend. Corbin is officially listed as Baron Corbin on the internal roster as opposed to Happy Corbin.