Backstage Notes on Recent AEW TV Absence for Jon Moxley

– Fightful Select has an update on Jon Moxley, who has been strangely absent from TV following AEW Revolution earlier this month. At the event, Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club teammate Claudio Castagnoli beat FTR. Fans have been wondering why Castagnoli and Moxley have not appeared on TV since then, and why they aren’t competing in the AEW Tag Team Title Tournament, especially after beating FTR.

According to Fightful Select, Moxley and Castagnoli taking this time off after Revolution was planned ahead of time, and the duo was not going to be available to work the tournament for the vacant tag team titles. Additionally, Moxley is not hurt, and he reportedly has upcoming bookings in Mexico and Japan in the coming weeks when much of the tournament would be taking place.

Jon Moxley was already booked for a show in Mexico over a month ago. So, it was known before Revolution that he’d not be available for any tag team title tournament plans.