– As noted, Steph de Lander and Matt Cardona made their returns to TNA last night at the Impact TV tapings. Fightful Select has more details on their returns.

Cardona reportedly confirmed to Fightful that he hasn’t signed a contract with TNA, and he’s still technically a free agent. The wrestler is said to be working with TNA under a per appearances agreement. Cardona informed, Fightful, “Alwayz. Then. Now. Forever. Quote me on that.”

Cardona previously parted ways with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling over a year ago because he didn’t want to sign a long-term contract with the company. However, it seems circumstances have changed in TNA as of late because the company has recently been offering talents per date deals.