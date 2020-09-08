Backstage Notes on Superstars Used for Retribution on Last Night’s Raw

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the talents used for last night’s Retribution angle on Raw. Meltzer stated that the tall Retribution member who cut the second half of the promo last night was Dominik Dijakovic. Meltzer and Alvarez stated that Mia Yim and Mojo Rawley were also used in the Retribution promo segment last night.

During the Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott handicap match against Nia Jax, the group cut out the audio and video and appeared in a promo. They called WWE, “The same behemoth who discarded and disowned us, leaving us to survive in an unfair world where the powerful continue to grow while we are left to feed on nothing but the scraps of contempt.” You can watch a video of that segment below.