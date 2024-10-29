wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From TNA Bound for Glory, Tag Team Title Main Event
October 29, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage details for last weekend’s TNA Bound for Glory. The main event of the show saw The Hardys win the TNA Tag Team Titles in a Three-Way Full Metal Mayhem Match. According to the report, the Full Metal Mayhem Match was locked in as the main event for the show “weeks ago.”
– Also, in the co-main event at TNA Bound for Glory, Nic Nemeth beat Joe Hendry to retain the TNA World Title. Frankie Kazarian was the special guest referee. Fightful notes that as early as two weeks ago, TNA sources were of the belief that Joe Hendry would be losing his latest title shot.
