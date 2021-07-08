Backstage Notes From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has some backstage notes from tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select has a few details on the show, which is the first for the company back on the road as it takes place in Miami:

* The site reports that as of today, Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy is planned for next week’s show.

* HFO had a segment on AEW Dark, but Jack Evans did not come out for the segment.