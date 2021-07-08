wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
July 7, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has some backstage notes from tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select has a few details on the show, which is the first for the company back on the road as it takes place in Miami:
* The site reports that as of today, Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy is planned for next week’s show.
* HFO had a segment on AEW Dark, but Jack Evans did not come out for the segment.
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer on Talk of Terry Funk’s Health, Details Their Conversation From This Week
- Former Aleister Black Seemingly Reveals New Ring Name In New Video
- The Rock Says He Regrets Not Having A Longer Feud With Booker T, Booker Responds
- AJ Styles On Thinking Vince McMahon Would Give Him Country Gimmick In WWE, When He Could Retire From Wrestling