– PWInsider has details on what match will open tonight’s TNA Genesis 2025 event. Per the report, Moose vs. Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship will open the main card.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE NXT talents will be appearing on tonight’s show. As noted, WWE recently announced a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling which will continue their working relationship that was established last year. Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich also appeared on this week’s WWE NXT broadcast on The CW.

Also, TNA Wrestling teased an NXT presence during tonight’s show during an earlier preview video. Tonight’s TNA Genesis is being held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.