Backstage Notes For Tonight’s TNA Impact Taping

PWInsider has several notes for tonight’s TNA Impact taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia tonight. The crowd is reportedly larger than last night, estimated to be around 700. It’s said to be standing room only.

There are no Anthem executives backstage tonight.

Deonna Purrazzo and the Blue Meanie are visiting backstage.

TNA will return to the venue on June 28-29 for more TV tapings.