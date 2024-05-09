– Fightful Select reports that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently traveled to Europe this past week for Fulham F.C. business. However, he was reportedly still in attendance at the last two episodes of AEW Dynamite. AEW has recently been running an angle that Khan has been working on Dynamite remotely from Jacksonville, Florida due to the attack by the recent attack by The Elite.

– Fightful Select also reprots that AEW is said to have solid creative plans for the top programs in the company through much of the year, barring any possible injuries.

AEW’s next major pay-per-view event is AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The event will be held on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live PPV.