– Fightful Select has an update on some of the recent top merchandise sellers in WWE. According to Fightul, Cody Rhodes was at the top of the merchandise sales of several recent WWE live. This includes Rhodes sometimes having multiple items in the top five merchandise sellers.

The Bloodline was often grouped together, but the recent split in the group has split the merchandise sales up as well. Uusally, Reigns, The Usos, and the collective merchandise for The Bloodline would be grouped together. Since the group split off from The Bloodline, ahead of SummerSlam, The Usos have reportedly sold more than every talent besides Cody Rhodes.

Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has consistently hit multiple Top 5 merchandise sales lists as well. Other stars who made the top five include Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley.

Other items that also become top sellers are generic WWE merchandise, such as replica title belts, event touring shirts, and toy title belts. Other items that have been big sellers for WWE are Cody Rhodes’ weight belts and The Usos’ “We The Ones” t-shirt.