Backstage Notes for Last night’s United Wrestling Network Primetime Live Debut, Billy Corgan Not in Attendance

– PWInsider reported some backstage notes for last night’s Primetime Live weekly pay-per-view series debut for the United Wrestling Network (UWN). Per the report, Dave Marquez directed last night’s event.

NWA President and owner Billy Corgan was mentioned on air during last night’s show. However, he was reportedly not in attendance at the show. Last night’s show featured NWA Worlds heavyweight champion Nick Aldis defending his title against Mike Bennett.

Elsewhere, the backstage interviews that were shown during the event were said to be pre-tapes that were recorded earlier in the day.

Besides the aforementioned streaming issues for last night’s show, PWInsider noted that there was a power outage in Long Beach, California about several hours before the pay-per-view started. Long Beach is where Thunder Studios is located. Fortunately for UWN, the power outage did not occur while the show was on the air. Had that happened, it would’ve been highly problematic for the Primetime Live broadcast.