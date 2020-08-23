Backstage Notes On When NJPW’s IWGP United States Title Match Could Happen

KENTA is set for an IWGP United States Championship shot aganst Jon Moxley, but there are some travel hurdles complicating when the match may take place. As reported on Friday, KENTA won the New Japan Cup USA on NJPW Strong by beating David Finley in the finals. The match earned KENTA a title shot, but WOR reports that there are a number of challenges regarding when the match could take place.

According to the Observer, there is no date currently set for the show due to the difficulties caused by travel restrictions from COVID-19. While everyone involved wants to have the match, the restrictions make it hard for Moxley to enter Japan. If he did so, he would have to quarantine for two weeks which would cause problems for AEW. AEW has been filming weekly or every other week and has Moxley set to defend the AEW World Championship against MJF at All Out.