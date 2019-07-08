Backstage Notes on Whether AEW’s TV Show Will Force MLW Changes

– A new report has details on whether AEW’s upcoming TV show will require changes in MLW, where AEW stars MJF and Jimmy Havoc are currently working. PWInsider reports that nothing is expected to change on MLW’s part, as both men’s AEW deals allow them to work other promotions including their TV shows with the exception of WWE.

As of now, there are no plans to stop using either man in MLW at this time. The general feeling from Court Bauer is that more opportunities for talent elsewhere means better things all-around. Of course, when MJF and Havoc’s MLW deals expire, they are free to go elsewhere if they choose but as of right now, they will be free to work both companies.