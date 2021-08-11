Backstage Notes Who Ran Last Night’s WWE NXT TV, Update on Ember Moon

– PWInsider reports that longtime executive producer Triple H was still the one in charge of last night’s WWE NXT show on USA Network. As noted, NXT is heavily rumored to be going through a format and hiring change.

PWInsider also had an update on Ember Moon, who was pulled from her scheduled match on last night’s show. As previously reported, Ember Moon was slated to face Sarray on NXT TV, but WWE announced that she was off the card since she was not cleared to compete by WWE medical officials.

The issue that kept Moon off NXT was reportedly described by a source as “not serious.” Additionally, she was still backstage at last night’s show.