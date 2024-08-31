– Fightful Select has some backstage notes from today’s WWE Bash in Berlin show, which is set to start in just minutes. According to the report, WWE plans to tease tonight’s crowd in Berlin to be louder than the one for WWE Backlash France earlier this year.

– As noted, Kevin Owens stated on SmackDown that Cody Rhodes’ knee is hurt heading into their title match at WWE Bash in Berlin. Fightful reports that Cody Rhodes is okay for today’s match despite the angle.

Speaking of Owens, Fightful notes that Owens’ comments with The Daily Mail regarding he and CM Punk not being friends are legitimate.

– While The Bloodline are not scheduled for a match today at Bash in Berlin, they’re said to still be on the tour after competing in multiple events earlier this week.

– Fightful reports that Randy Orton’s social media interactions with MGK were a big point of discussion throughout WWE’s Road to Bash in Berlin Tour this week.