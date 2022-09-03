Backstage Notes on WWE Clash at the Castle, Match Order, Allotted Time for Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– Fightful Select has an update with some backstage notes on today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, including the expected bout order, which is as follows:

* Kickoff Show: Madcap Moss & Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy: This match was not announced or advertised beforehand, but it happening right now on the Kickoff show.

* The main card will be kicked off by Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky.

* Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

* Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day

* Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

According to Fightful’s report, as of earlier this morning, Reigns vs. McIntyre is scheduled to receive the most match time of any match on the show. Morgan vs. Baszler is reportedly scheduled to be the shortest match on the card.

Additionally, Ludwig Kaizer and The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland and Butch are also slated to be at the show. WWE is still referring to Pete Dunne as Butch internally. Other names in attendance are Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley.

Fightful also reports that The Uso and Paul Heyman are not internally listed for tonight’s event. Lastly, the title match is listed as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The main card for WWE Clash at the Castle starts at 1:00 pm EST. You can check out 411’s live play-by-play coverage of today’s event RIGHT HERE.