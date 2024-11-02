– PWInsider has more details on today’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. According to the report, Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther is scheduled to receive about 30 minutes. Also, the sixman tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. The Bloodline is also scheduled for 30 minutes.

– Additionally, Chad Patton is reportedly scheduled to referee the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, which is said to be Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. Also, Daphanie LaShaunn is scheduled to referee Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan for the inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Championship. Producers Bobby Roode, TJ Wilson, Shawn Daivari, Jamie Noble, Ken Doann, Adam Peace, and Nick Aldis are reportedly working today’s event and will be overseeing the matches.

– PWInsider also reports that all the members of The New Day are backstage today. Big E is one of the analysts for the Countdown show, which is streaming live right now.

– As previously noted, WWE is taping next week’s Raw tomorrow in Saudi Arabia. As such, many Raw roster talents are said to be backstage at the event.