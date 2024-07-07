– Fightful Select has an update with more backstage details from last night’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. According to the report, there were no significant injuries coming out of the event. Specifically, it’s said that Chelsea Green, Zoey Stark, and Chad Gable after some of the big, scary bumps they took during the show.

– As noted, Josh Alexander and Jade Chung were backstage at the event. Additionally, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder), the husband of Chelsea Green, was also in attendance at the event.

– With regards to the main event six-man tag team match, Fightful reports there was a lot of light-hearted joking backstage over Tanga Loa accidentally punching Kevin Owens in the rear and then Tama Tonga in the head with his low-blow attempt. Additionally, Fightful notes that that the referee in the main event, Jason Ayers, was fine after the match. Ayers recently returned to his duties following an injury, and he took multiple bumps during the matchup.

– Fightful also reports that Seth Rollins has been seen staying in town for today’s NXT Heatwave event, which is also being held in Toronto later today at the same venue as WWE Money in the Bank, the Scotiabank Arena. Additionally, a lot of main roster talents are still in town and expected to be backstage at tonight’s show. Tomorrow’s Raw is also being held in Ottawa, which is a one-hour flight away from Toronto.