Backstage Notes on WWE Night of Champions: Wrestlers Leaving For Saudi Arabia Today

PWInsider has several backstage notes on WWE Night of Champions, which takes place this Saturday in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

* Five WWE production staff members were previously stuck at the Dohar airport in Qatar. They have since arrived in Riyadh, and landed yesterday.

* WWE talents are leaving to go to Saudi Arabia today. Talents are on different flights from different cities as they make their trip. This is a change from past years, in which everyone left on one flight.

* There will be a Kickoff event on Friday in Riyadh, before Smackdown.

* Smackdown will air on Netflix at 1 PM ET internationally on Friday, before it airs on the USA Network at 8 PM ET.

* The WWE Experience attraction in Saudi Arabia is still open.