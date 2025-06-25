wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on WWE Night of Champions: Wrestlers Leaving For Saudi Arabia Today
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider has several backstage notes on WWE Night of Champions, which takes place this Saturday in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
* Five WWE production staff members were previously stuck at the Dohar airport in Qatar. They have since arrived in Riyadh, and landed yesterday.
* WWE talents are leaving to go to Saudi Arabia today. Talents are on different flights from different cities as they make their trip. This is a change from past years, in which everyone left on one flight.
* There will be a Kickoff event on Friday in Riyadh, before Smackdown.
* Smackdown will air on Netflix at 1 PM ET internationally on Friday, before it airs on the USA Network at 8 PM ET.
* The WWE Experience attraction in Saudi Arabia is still open.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reveals Accidental Origin Of The Lake Of Reincarnation
- Pat McAfee Explains His Hiatus From WWE TV, Says He Was ‘Getting Exhausted’
- Rey Mysterio Addresses Dominik’s Complaints About Not Getting Paid for Appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2005
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw