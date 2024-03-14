Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE NXT, CM Punk Kept a Low-Profile, More

– Fightful Select has some backstage notes from last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT TV. As noted, CM Punk was in attendance backstage the WWE NXT TV tapings. However, he reportedly kept a much lower profile than his previous visits. Many within NXT were not aware he was there until photos started making the rounds. Also, Carmelo Hayes was reportedly not present at the tapings this week.

The attitude backstage to last Tuesday’s taping was said to be “Largely positive,” and one source reportedly said that “Everyone was happy” with how the episode came together.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that the pre-taped vignettes will continue. NXT officials are reportedly happy with the response to the recent influx of pre-taped vignettes on the show.

– Fightful also reports that Joaquin Wilde was originally expected to have more distance for his dive spot, which would leave OTM to recover to catch him in time. Wilde is said to be getting praise of his willingness to take part in big spots.

Also, the segment where Tatum Paxley popped out of a hidden compartment had her reportedly enter the hidden compartment underneath the stands for the reveal. Lastly, the low-blow spot with Arianna Grace and Gigi Dolin reportedly caught many off guard. However, both women were reportedly credited for selling the finish.