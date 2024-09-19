– Fightful Select has some additional notes from last Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV episode, which featured a special appearance by CM Punk. Per the report, Punk’s segment with Roxanne Perez and Giulia went longer than what was originally planned. Additionally, Punk stayed about half an hour after the show ended and took pictures with fans at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

– Additionally, Fightful notes that the show was internally named “Straight Edge Down the Middle,” referencing CM Punk naming himself as the special guest referee for Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the upcoming CW debut of WWE NXT on October 1. Also, Fightful reports that there was an error during the broadcast. The commercial break for Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Rosemary and Wendy Choo was meant to have picture-in-picture format, but due to the technical error, it did not.

– Lastly, Fightful Select reports that former WWE Superstar Terry Taylor produced Dion Lennox vs. Brooks Jensen during the show.