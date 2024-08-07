– As previously reported, WWE announced that NXT will be going on the road for the start of The CW Era starting in October, with live NXT TV events in Chicago, Illinois on October 1 and St. Louis, Missouri on October 8. Also, CM Punk will be appearing at the Chicago show, with Randy Orton scheduled for the St. Louis event. Fightful Select has an update on the backstage reaction to the announcememt.

Per the report, there was said to be a general sense of excitement for NXT going back on the road. While WWE has announced the October 1 and 8 NXT TV tapings will be outside Orlando, it’s currently unknown if this will be a permanent change.

Additionally, Fightful report says WWE sources expect that both shows on October 1 and 8 will feature more talent appearing from the main roster than just CM Punk and Randy Orton. Also, The October 8 show will be going head-to-head with a Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dyanmite, which will be airing in the same timeslot.