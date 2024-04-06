Backstage Notes From WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: Bron Breakker Fine, More

Fightful Select has several backstage notes for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, which happened in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

* Bron Breakker had his bell rung during the NXT tag team title match but was said to be ‘fine’ when he got backstage.

* There was said to be a big focus on everyone hitting their time marks going into the event.

* Triple H was backstage but did not get involved with creative. This was described as a “Shawn Michaels show.”

* A lot of people backstage had positive reactions to the North American Championship triple threat match. Likewise, everyone backstage praised Meta-Four for their job hosting the event.

* Ridge Holland will be on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT to explain his attack on Joe Gacy.

* There have been plans for a Women’s North American Championship since late last year. There will be a tournament in the next few weeks to crown the first champion.