wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: Bron Breakker Fine, More
Fightful Select has several backstage notes for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event, which happened in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.
* Bron Breakker had his bell rung during the NXT tag team title match but was said to be ‘fine’ when he got backstage.
* There was said to be a big focus on everyone hitting their time marks going into the event.
* Triple H was backstage but did not get involved with creative. This was described as a “Shawn Michaels show.”
* A lot of people backstage had positive reactions to the North American Championship triple threat match. Likewise, everyone backstage praised Meta-Four for their job hosting the event.
* Ridge Holland will be on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT to explain his attack on Joe Gacy.
* There have been plans for a Women’s North American Championship since late last year. There will be a tournament in the next few weeks to crown the first champion.
More Trending Stories
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony
- Backstage Update on Giulia’s Rumored WWE Status, When She’s Expected to Debut
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Recent AEW Talent Cuts Is Sign Of Tony Khan Becoming A Real Boss
- The Boys Respond to Tony Khan Saying They Were Released Due to Missed Bookings