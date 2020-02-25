Backstage Notes on WWE Payouts for Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, Balor Reportedly Paid as a ‘Main Roster Guy’ in NXT

– During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the WWE payouts for NXT Superstars such as Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Balor was a main roster talent who recently moved back to the NXT roster late last year. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is part of the NXT roster, but she’s also in the midst of a major WrestleMania angle and title match with a main roster WWE Superstar in Charlotte Flair.

According to Meltzer, Balor is still making the previous downside guarantee he signed for when he was still a part of the main WWE roster. However, Balor likely wouldn’t be making too much more than his current downside guarantee (in the form of bonus payouts) since he’s currently part of the NXT brand. Meltzer added, “Finn Balor’s being paid like a main roster guy.”

For Rhea Ripley, it looks like her situation is somewhat different. While she is in a major angle with a Raw Superstar in Charlotte Flair, with a WrestleMania title match scheduled, Ripley is still receiving her NXT contract. However, Meltzer stated Ripley “in theory” would receive extra bonus payouts for her Raw appearances to build up the angle.