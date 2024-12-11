– As previously reported, WWE released a video where Triple H grants Cody Rhodes a special gift for Saturday Night’s Main Event, which is believed to be the return of the WWE winged eagle world title belt for “one night only.” Fightful Select has a report with more details on discussions on reviving the classic winged eagle belt.

Per the report, WWE has had discussions about the classic title belt’s return, and Cody Rhodes has pushed for the idea. He’s openly spoken about in the past that he wants to see the title make its return, going back to when he first came back to WWE in 2022. Earlier in September, Rhodes also said he was actively working on bringing the classic title belt back to WWE.

Additionally, Fightful Select reports that multiple talents have spoken about bring back classic title belts, and Cody is said to be the most vocal. Also, this has reportedly been a contributing factor as to why the WWE Tag Team Titles have a more classic look and style. Meanwhile, the new WWE World Tag Team Title belts were designed as an homage to the Big Gold world title belt with new WWE branding, which Fightful notes has been important to WWE. The branding and having celebrities branding official WWE replica titles has also been a successful marketing strategy by the WWE.

The classic WWE winged eagle title first debuted in 1988 and was utilized until early 1998 during the Attitude Era. We’ll get to see the special gift Triple H granted to Cody Rhodes this Saturday, December 14 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against Kevin Owens. Of course, Triple H says the old-school gift is for “one night only,” suggesting it won’t be sticking around following this weekend’s event.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.