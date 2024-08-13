– Fightful Select reported on some additional backstage details from WWE Raw. According to the report, the “travel issues” CM Punk was dealing with on last night’s show were part of the storyline. However, wrestlers across the industry have been dealing with various travel issues over the last month.

– Fightful also notes that former WWE talents Candice Michelle, Gabi Tuft, and Michelle McCool were reportedly in attendance at last night’s edition of Raw.

– WWE is reportedly labeling The Creed Brothers internally as “American Made,” even when they aren’t with Chad Gable.

– Lastly, Fightful Select reports that WWE is still actively signing talents to new Legends deals.