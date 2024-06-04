wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Officials Happy With Bron Breakker’s Work
June 4, 2024 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage details from WWE Raw. WWE officials are said to be very happy with Bron Breakker’s performance in recent weeks, along with his interactions on TV with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.
– Additionally, Fightful notes that the singles match between Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser received a great deal of praise from people backstage. Kaiser beat Sheamus during the live broadcast.
– For this week’s show, WWE reportedly tightened up various timing issues following the error last week that caused the live feed to miss Liv Morgan kissing Dominik Mysterio.
