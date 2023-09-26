– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE Raw held in Ontario, California. According to the report, WWE’s internal documents list the event as a sellout, and it was said to have been the highest-grossing WWE even tin the market in history.

– Also, Fightful Select notes that JD McDonagh still isn’t listed with The Judgment Day. Last night’s show saw Damien Priest chewing out McDonagh and throwing him out of the group’s locker room. Additionally, Rhea Ripley is still out as this part of her planned time off. As noted, the injury angle that wrote Rhea Ripley off TV is just an angle, and she’s not legitimately injured right now.

– Lastly, Fightful notes that AEW couldn’t promote the company’s upcoming edition of Dynamite at the Toyota Arena scheduled for November 15 until WWE held Raw there first.