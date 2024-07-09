– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Last night’s show saw the return of former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, who chased off Liv Morgan and confronted Dominik Mysterio. Fightful reports that WWE officials had been discussing Ripley’s television return internally for about a month.

– Additionally, Fightful notes that Pat McAfee didnt’ have any heat on him for his “brick **** house” line regarding Bron Breakker last night on Raw. The line reportedly drew some chuckles backstage, and someone in the Gorilla position stated, “can’t wait for Netflix.” WWE Raw will be moving to Netflix in January 2025.

– For whatever reason, Carlito is reportedly not being listed as part of The Judgment Day in internal WWE listings.