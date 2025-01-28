– Fightful Select has more backstage notes from last night’s edition of WWE Raw. As noted, JD McDonagh was injured during his Moonsault spot for The Judgment Day’s match against The War Raiders when McDonagh landed into the broadcast table. McDonagh was later taken to the hospital and announced on social media that he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Fightful Select reports that Triple H checked on McDonagh multiple times, including after he was being checked out by the doctor. The report states that Hayes jokingly asked if the announce desk was okay. McDonagh wrote on social media that he expects to be out of action “for a couple of months.”

– Fightful also reports that the Jey Uso segment from Raw was not internally listed on the rundown sheet. This included other segments, such as the ones with Alpha Academy, American Made, and more.

– Alexandra Williams was said to be internally listed for the segment featuring Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Logan Paul. Chad Barbash was the writer for the segment revealing Roman Reigns as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K25 with Paul Heyman and Drew McIntyre. Also, Brian Parise was reportedly the writer for the ending segment featuring Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.