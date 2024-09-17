– PWInsider reports that WWE made a change at last night’s Raw, with internal run-sheets for the show listing the writers for the various promo segments. That traditionally has not been the case for Monday Night Raw.

Senior Writer Alexandra Williams was listed for the opening promo segment with CM Punk. Williams has been with WWE for the last four years. Longtime WWE creative team member Brian Parise was the writer listed for Jey Usos’s segment with Bron Breakker, which set up their Intercontinental Title clash for next week’ sshow.

Meanwhile, Christian Scovell reportedly wrote the Sami Zayn promo segment. Scovell has been a writer and producer for WWE for five years.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that a source called the change in the internal run-sheets for WWE Raw a “natural evolution” with how WWE handles its creative process now.