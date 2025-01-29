Backstage Notes on This Year’s WWE Royal Rumble: Producers For Women’s Rumble and More

Fightful Select has several backstage notes for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this Saturday.

* There has been talk of wrestlers discussing a 40-person Rumble, but this has not been discussed and isn’t the plan. WWE had a 40-man Royal Rumble back in 2011.

* While it’s not confirmed any TNA talent will appear at the Rumble, it is possible due to their working relationship.

* The idea oaf two-night Royal Rumbles have been discussed, but it’s unknown if it anything came of it.

* TJ Wilson, Petey Williams and Kenny Dykstra will produce the Women’s Royal Rumble.

* Smackdown stars Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Chelsea Green will be in town for the Rumble. Dominik Mysterio and Natalya will also be in town.

* PWInsider and Fightful both report that WWE is hoping AJ Styles is going to be ready by the Rumble.

* WWE has community events planned on Friday with local students.