– Fightful Select has an update with additional backstage details on last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. According to the report, Nick Aldis was shadowing Petey Williams to produce the AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross match on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode.

Additionally, as previously noted, Robert Roode was also working backstage as a producer. According to Fightful’s update, Roode worked with Jamibe Noble to produce some backstage segments and also the United States Title Match featuring Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio.

Lastly, Fightful reports that WWE made some internal revisions in order to keep last Friday’s title change a secret. The match saw Mysterio beat Theory to win the US Title. Mysterio replaced Santos Escobar in the title match after Escobar was hurt by Theory earlier on during the broadcast. This marks Mysterio’s third US Title win.