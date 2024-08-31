– As noted, former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley made her TV return last night on SmackDown. She has not been seen on TV since losing the title to Nia Jax at WWE SummerSlam. Fightful Select has an update on Bayley’s WWE TV return.

Bayley reportedly wasn’t injured after SummerSlam. Additionally, WWE reportedly didn’t plan for her to appear on SmackDown after the event. She also competed in the Road to Bash in Berlin Tour this week.

– Fightful notes that Braun Strowman was among talents who didn’t make the trip for the Road to Bash in Berlin Tour. Also, SmackDown Superstar Blair Davenport was reportedly in attendance at TNA Emergence last night and hanging out with friends at the event.