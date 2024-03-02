– Fightful Select has additional backstage notes from last night’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown. As previously reported, there were blackouts during last night’s show during The Rock and Roman Reigns’ segments because of a sign that said “Die Rocky Die” and fans also chanting that phrase. Additionally, a sign was confiscated that said “Rock shops at BALCO.” BALCO was a business involved in a sports steroid scandal in the 2000s.

– Due to The Rock and Roman Reigns’ segment going over its allotted time by over 10 minutes, things had to be cut from the broadcast as a result, including Naomi’s entrance for her match with Tiffany Stratton. The Stratton vs. Naomi match was reportedly set to run over two combined segments. It ended up running about nine minutes including commercial breaks from entrances to the finish.

Also, Fightful reports that the reactions for Tiffany Stratton have reportedly surprised WWE officials. They are now said to be anticipating them more for upcoming shows.

– The Bron Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn ran just over eight seconds from start to finish. The match was Quinn’s first appearance since working a battle royal last May. Fightful notes that Quinn is currently classified as a “free agent” and not drafted to a specific WWE roster at the moment.