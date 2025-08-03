wrestling / News
Backstage Notes from WWE Summerslam Night One: Brie Bella, Jelly Roll, CM Punk’s Gear, More
August 3, 2025 | Posted by
PWInsider reports the following backstage notes from WWE Summerslam night one.
– Brie Bella was backstage at the show.
– Jelly Roll received a lot of praise for his performance backstage.
– WWE has ended the Q&A portion of their post-show media conferences going forward. WWE had already been shifting away from media Q&A time as they had increasingly been using the post-shows for storyline segments.
– Tiffany Stratton’s ring gear was inspired by a Sabrina Carpenter outfit.
– CM Pink’s ring gear was inspired by The Fantastic Four.
