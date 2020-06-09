Backstage Notes on WWE TV Tapings for This Week, Backlash Will be Mostly Live

– PWInsider reports that WWE had another long day of TV tapings yesterday. Yesterday’s tapings included last night’s edition of Raw on the USA Network, plus this Friday’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live.

Per the report, material was still being taped when the third hour of Raw started its broadcast on the USA Network. TV tapings continue for the promotion later today with upcoming episodes of NXT.

Additionally, PWInisder notes that most of this Sunday’s Backlash event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. The exception will be the Edge vs. Randy Orton match, which was said to have been taped over the weekend.