Backstage Notes for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Possible Spoilers, Wrestler Backstage, More
June 7, 2025
Fightful Select has several backstage notes for today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, which is streaming right now on Youtube.
* Chavo Guerrero is backstage at today’s event.
* Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are planned for some sort of segment.
* Rey Mysterio will be at the show today.
* PWInsider reports that JBL is not expected for the show, as previously rumored.