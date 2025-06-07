Backstage Notes for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Possible Spoilers, Wrestler Backstage, More

Fightful Select has several backstage notes for today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, which is streaming right now on Youtube.

* Chavo Guerrero is backstage at today’s event.

* Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are planned for some sort of segment.

* Rey Mysterio will be at the show today.

* PWInsider reports that JBL is not expected for the show, as previously rumored.