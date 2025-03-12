Backstage Notes From wXw 16 Carat Gold Weekend Shows

– Fightful Select has some additional notes from the recent wXw 16 Carat Gold shows over the weekend. Stephanie Maze had reportedly suffered an injury last Friday during her scheduled SuperFight matchup with Masha Slamovich. Bobby Gunns was also reportedly banged up from the events and was pulled from the final show as a precaution. It’s said that both wrestlers are expected to return to the ring soon.

– 16 Carat Gold 2025 reportedly drew the highest gate for an independent wrestling event in history in Germany. Additionally, ticket pre-sales for next year’s event have reportedly already surpassed pre-sales for this year’s events. Fightful also notes that wXw launched a sticker book for the weekend shows, and they were almost completely sold out.

Per Fightful, 16 Carat Gold was reportedly wXw’s most-watched event on TrillerTV.

– Fightful reports that the strikes at the German airports caused minimal travel delays. Also, it’s said that talents coming in from outside Germany were not stranded after the events despite the strikes.

– Additionally, Fightful reports that Adam Priest is still in Germany, and he’s said to have been coaching at wXw’s wrestling academy.

– Former WWE NXT UK talent Metehan made his return at wXw 16 Carat Gold. He was reportedly well received at the events, which were his first wXw appearance in nearly two years.