Backstage Production Details For Survivor Series Tonight (Spoilers)
November 26, 2022 | Posted by
A recent Fightful Select report provided some backstage production notes regarding tonight’s Survivor Series, which you can find below.
* Extras were brought in for the show to participate in a spot for the Shotzi & Ronda bout.
* The War Games matches were projected to run the longest, while AJ vs. Finn and the Triple Threat bouts would be in the middle in terms of duration. The match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi was set to take the shortest time.
