Backstage Production Notes for Last Week’s WWE Raw & SmackDown

– Fightful Select has an update with some additional backstage production notes for WWE Raw and SmackDown for last week. As previously reported, former WWE talents Curtis Axel (aka Joe Hennig) and Ariya Daivari recently started working as producers backstage for WWE in a tryout capacity. Their trial basis run as producers continued for last week’s shows.

As previously noted, two episodes of SmackDown were taped back-to-back in Albany, New York last Friday. The two episodes reportedly had similar teams of people working with each other in terms of workers and producers. For example, producers who handled last Friday’s live episode of SmackDown were reportedly tasked to work on the segments involving the same talents for the TV taping set to air later this Friday (Apr. 29).