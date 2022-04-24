wrestling / News

Backstage Production Notes for Last Week’s WWE Raw & SmackDown

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes 4-18-22 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has an update with some additional backstage production notes for WWE Raw and SmackDown for last week. As previously reported, former WWE talents Curtis Axel (aka Joe Hennig) and Ariya Daivari recently started working as producers backstage for WWE in a tryout capacity. Their trial basis run as producers continued for last week’s shows.

As previously noted, two episodes of SmackDown were taped back-to-back in Albany, New York last Friday. The two episodes reportedly had similar teams of people working with each other in terms of workers and producers. For example, producers who handled last Friday’s live episode of SmackDown were reportedly tasked to work on the segments involving the same talents for the TV taping set to air later this Friday (Apr. 29).

