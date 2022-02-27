Backstage Production Notes for Last Week’s WWE Raw, Limited Crew Due to Saudi Arabia Trip

– Fightful Select released an update with some additional production notes for last week’s episode of WWE Raw at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Last week’s show marked the 1,500th episode of Raw. The show reportedly had a limited production crew due to the trip to Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber 2022.

While last week’s show was the 1,500th episode of Raw, the TV taping for last week’s Main Event was for the 491st episode of the show. Shawn Daivari was the producer for the Main Event matchups, which included Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega and Veer Mahaan.

The WWE Raw matchup featuring Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin had a production note that stated, “FIRST TIME EVER.”