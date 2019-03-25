wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Backstage Push For LAX Deal, Update on Eli Drake’s Contract, NYC TV Tapings
– PWInsider also reports that Eli Drake’s Impact Wrestling deal expires in late May.
– PWInsider reports that there is a big push internally within Impact Wrestling to sign LAX to new, long-term deals as they are viewed as top talents for Impact.
– Impact is set to run TV tapings at the Melrose Ballroom in NYC on June 6th and 7th.
