Backstage Raw Notes on Alexa Bliss Not Appearing, Dan Maff Also Backstage

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss was backstage at Raw last Monday in Newark, New Jersey. However, she did not make it onto the show due to a sinus issue. She did do some community outreach work for WWE earlier that day for Connor’s Cure.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Dan Maff was also backstage at Raw this week.

