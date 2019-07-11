wrestling / News
Backstage Raw Notes on Alexa Bliss Not Appearing, Dan Maff Also Backstage
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss was backstage at Raw last Monday in Newark, New Jersey. However, she did not make it onto the show due to a sinus issue. She did do some community outreach work for WWE earlier that day for Connor’s Cure.
Additionally, PWInsider reports that Dan Maff was also backstage at Raw this week.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Nikki Cross Was Added To Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley At Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho on How Close He Got to Being Named He-Man in Mexico, Rejecting His First-Ever Gimmick
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Isn’t Competition to WWE, What Happened to Attitude Era-Level Audiences
- R-Truth Says Talents Come Up With Their Own Ideas for the 24/7 Title, on How Entertaining the Fans Is His Forte